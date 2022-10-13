HAZY SUNSHINE WITH HIGH TEMPS IN THE LOW 80S

We hit 80 degrees yesterday, which broke another record at PDX. Today’s record high at PDX is 81 and we are headed towards a high of 82 degrees under mostly sunny to hazy sunshine. Mostly sunny tomorrow through Sunday with highs in the low to mid 80s, giving us chances of breaking a few more record highs.

Big changes on Monday, mostly cloudy, high 70. Tuesday and Wednesday we are back to mostly sunny skies and highs in the low to mid 70s. Keep in mind, normal high temperatures for this time of year are in the mid 60s.

Copyright 2022 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.