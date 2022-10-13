Hundreds of stolen art pieces recovered after trespassing report, Boring police say

BORING Ore. (KPTV) - Following a trespassing report, police recovered hundreds of stolen art pieces and jewelry, according to the Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office on Wednesday.

On Monday just before 9 a.m., deputies responded to an address at Southeast Sun Ray Drive in Boring where two suspicious vehicles had been seen.

The property is bank-owned, and county officials had posted notices that the buildings there were unsafe and trespassers would be prosecuted.

Police said they found three men loading lithographs and other artwork into the two vehicles. Believing they were stolen, police said they confiscated the items and cited the men for trespassing before releasing them:

Christopher Michael Schaad, 33, of Eagle Creek

Scott Price Johnson, 56, of Mount Hood Villages

Landon Scott Mcelheran, 29, of Mount Hood Villages

While police searched the property for further trespassers, they said they found a box marked with a “woman’s name” containing more artwork and lithographs.

Deputies contacted the woman and learned she had been the victim of a burglary on Aug. 31. Someone had broken into her southeast Portland home and taken thousands of dollars’ worth of jewelry, electronic items, checkbooks, tools and artwork, which included prints, woodblocks, watercolors, oil paintings and vintage photographs.

Police obtained a search warrant for the property and returned to find hundreds of additional art pieces that belonged to the woman, they said.

Detectives are asking anyone with information about where the three men had been on or around Aug. 31 to contact police, by phone at 503-723-4949 or with the Clackamas County online contact form. Please reference Case # 22-022976.

