Man accused of $300,000 retail theft arrested in Beaverton

BEAVERTON Ore. (KPTV) - A 35-year-old man was arrested Tuesday and charged with stealing at least $300,000 worth of merchandise from stores across the metro area, Tigard police announced on Thursday.

Austin Bailey was arrested after loss prevention employees in a Beaverton retail store recognized him and called police.

SEE ALSO: Detectives investigating Jackson County murder, suspect in custody

When Bailey saw the deputies, he took off running and police chased him on foot for a short distance before he was taken into custody.

Police said they also found more than 40 pills on Bailey that they suspected of containing fentanyl, meth and heroin.

SEE ALSO: Police arrest 16-year-old boy in connection to shooting near Reynolds High School

Detectives have been investigating Bailey for nearly a year in connection with large-scale thefts from big box stores in Washington, Clackamas, Multnomah and Clark counties, and was indicted by a grand jury for theft-related charges in June.

Bailey is being held in the Washington County Jail and is facing 16 criminal charges of theft, identity theft and other criminal acts.

Copyright 2022 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.