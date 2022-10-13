Man with 2 machetes leads Portland cops on car chase

Eastport Plaza shopping center in Portland
Eastport Plaza shopping center in Portland(Google)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Oct. 12, 2022 at 6:00 PM PDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A man armed with machetes led Portland police on a chase Wednesday morning.

According to a spokesperson with the Portland Police Bureau, around 9:38 a.m. officers responded to reports of a man armed with two machetes menacing security guards at the Eastport Plaza shopping center.

When officers tried to stop the man he jumped in a car and sped away.

Officers were able to use spike strips to deflate the car’s tires about a mile from the shopping center but the man fled on foot near Marshall High School.

Officers set up a perimeter around the school while they searched but they were unable to find him.

The car, which was reported stolen, was taken into police evidence.

