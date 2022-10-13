Man with 2 machetes leads Portland cops on car chase
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A man armed with machetes led Portland police on a chase Wednesday morning.
According to a spokesperson with the Portland Police Bureau, around 9:38 a.m. officers responded to reports of a man armed with two machetes menacing security guards at the Eastport Plaza shopping center.
When officers tried to stop the man he jumped in a car and sped away.
Officers were able to use spike strips to deflate the car’s tires about a mile from the shopping center but the man fled on foot near Marshall High School.
Officers set up a perimeter around the school while they searched but they were unable to find him.
The car, which was reported stolen, was taken into police evidence.
