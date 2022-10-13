Nakia Creek Fire stops growing, evacuation notices remain in effect

The Nakia Creek fire burns in southwest Washington on Wednesday, Oct. 13, 2022.
The Nakia Creek fire burns in southwest Washington on Wednesday, Oct. 13, 2022.(Northwest Coordination Center)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Oct. 13, 2022 at 2:15 PM PDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - The Nakia Creek Fire stopped growing overnight but evacuation notices will remain in effect for now, according to officials.

The Clark Regional Emergency Services Agency gave an update on the Southwestern Washington wildfire on Thursday morning.

They said recent weather conditions had worked in firefighters’ favor and prevented the growth of the fire. However, the weekend weather forecast looked like it could cause problems. So they decided to keep Level 1 and Level 2 evacuation orders in place for about 110 homes along the Clark-Skamania county border.

The Washington Department of Natural Resources on Tuesday confirmed that the 156-acre wildfire was human caused, but officials are continuing to investigate what sparked the blaze.

The FAA has issued a Temporary Flight Restriction for the area and the Clark County Sheriff’s Office urged people not to fly drones in the area.

