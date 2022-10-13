Passenger killed in early morning crash in Multnomah County

MULTNOMAH COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - One person was killed in a single-vehicle crash in Multnomah County early Thursday morning.

The crash occurred at about 1:45 a.m. on Southeast Orient Drive near Bluff Road. The sheriff’s office said the passenger was pronounced dead at the scene. Their name has not yet been released.

The sheriff’s office did not say if the driver was injured but they did survive the crash.

The cause of the crash is under investigation. No additional details have been released at this time.

Southeast Orient Drive was closed immediately after the crash and the sheriff’s office said it should reopen in the 8 a.m. hour.

