Police arrest 16-year-old boy in connection to shooting near Reynolds High School

TROUTDALE, Ore. (KPTV) - Multnomah County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested a 16-year-old boy Wednesday in connection to a shooting at Columbia Park near Reynolds high school. The boy arrested was a student at Reynolds High School.

The shooting happened during lunch period on Monday. Two school resource officers rushed to the park with school security and responding law enforcement officers.

Based on information that the suspects left in the direction away from the school, the Sheriff’s department determined that the school grounds were safe, and the school was not locked down.

Parents were outraged at the school’s response and that the campus was not placed on lockdown. MCSO said since it was lunchtime, and many students were outside, the school was not locked down so that students could get back inside the buildings.

The 16-year-old was taken to a juvenile detention facility where he remains.

MCSO continues to actively investigate the shooting and is working to identify any additional people who were involved. Detectives as anyone with information to leave a message at 503-988-0560. They also ask anyone who lives near the school to check their security camera footage between 11:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. on Monday.

