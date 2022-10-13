Road paint striping truck runs over, kills man in coastal southern Oregon

BROOKINGS Ore. (KPTV) - A road paint striping truck accidentally ran over a man which resulted in his death in the southern coastal town of Brookings, according to the Curry County Sheriff’s Office.

73-year-old Chester Leonhardt was at the end of his driveway on Pacific View Drive with his life partner when he stumbled and fell onto the road in front of the truck painting stripes and was run over.

Leonhardt was airlifted to Sutter Coast Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The sheriff’s office collected video evidence of the incident from neighborhood security cameras.

