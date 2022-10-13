Temps will Remain 15-20 Degrees Above Average Through Sunday

Good afternoon!

It’s turning out to be another record warm afternoon across the metro area. Temperatures should finish up around 83-85 degrees at PDX, our ninth day in the 80s this month. High pressure will continue to build overhead through at least Sunday, keeping temperatures about 15-20 degrees above average. At least the overnights will be mild (generally in the 50s). Our warmest days should be Saturday and Sunday due to a dry offshore wind. Expect temperatures to reach about 85 degrees each afternoon.

Another big story is some of the air quality concerns. The Nakia Creek Fire in eastern Clark County hasn’t been putting out a ton of smoke, but just enough is seeping into our western valleys. There’s also a fire burning in Skamania County called the Siouxon Fire, and the Cedar Creek Fire (our local mega fire) is burning in eastern Lane County. All fires combined will continue to bring intermittent air quality issues to our population zones. If you have respiratory issues, make sure you’re checking up on your air quality by visiting Airnow.gov.

Early next week, high pressure will weaken and move east. This should cool temps into the 70s with a bit more cloud cover. By midweek, high pressure expands back over the region. Temps should rebound closer to 80 Wednesday afternoon.

We’re still not seeing a chance of a significant soaker over the next week, but computer models continue to hint at a pattern change around October 22nd. Until then, expect warm and mainly dry conditions.

