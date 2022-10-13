Vancouver middle school employee arrested on 137 counts of voyeurism

VANCOUVER Wash. (KPTV) - A school employee suspected of taking videos of students in a Vancouver middle school was arrested Thursday, according to the Clark Co. Sheriff’s Office.

Police have charged 38-year-old James D. Mattson, a school custodian according to the district website, with 137 counts of voyeurism, starting back in 2013 with videos taken in female staff bathrooms at Skyview High School.

The initial report of voyeurism was made on Oct. 5 by school staff at Alki Middle School, but the district and police have searched all the district buildings due to Mattson’s role.

Mattson had already left school grounds by the time the incident was reported and is currently on leave. Police said he is not cooperating with the investigation that has included a search of his home.

He was arrested Thursday some time before 2 p.m. and booked into the Clark County Jail.

The investigation is ongoing.

