Vancouver Police arrest 5 in retail theft focus
Published: Oct. 13, 2022 at 11:09 AM PDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
VANCOUVER, Wash. (KPTV) - The Vancouver Police Department partnered with multiple area retailers to focus on retail theft and arrested five people Wednesday.
During a five-hour emphasis, VPD arrested five theft suspects and booked them into jail on charges of theft. They also seized one car under a search warrant.
VPD said it will continue to work with retailers throughout Vancouver to address and deter retail theft.
