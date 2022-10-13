Vancouver Police arrest 5 in retail theft focus

VANCOUVER, Wash. (KPTV) - The Vancouver Police Department partnered with multiple area retailers to focus on retail theft and arrested five people Wednesday.

During a five-hour emphasis, VPD arrested five theft suspects and booked them into jail on charges of theft. They also seized one car under a search warrant.

VPD said it will continue to work with retailers throughout Vancouver to address and deter retail theft.

