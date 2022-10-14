ANOTHER HAZY, SUNNY DAY

Happy Friday! To sound like a broken record, we broke another record yesterday. PDX officially hit 84 degrees, breaking the old record by 3 degrees. Warm weather and hazy sunshine will continue through the weekend with highs in the low to mid 80s. Today we are forecasting 80 degrees which is shy of the old record by a couple of degrees. The weekend takes us to 85, which will be record breakers both days. Monday switches things up a bit with mostly cloudy skies and a high of 70. Cloud sun mix Tuesday through Thursday with highs in the mid to upper 70s. No rain expected for the next 7 days.

