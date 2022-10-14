Corvallis woman dies after being hit by vehicle on Hwy 20

CORVALLIS, Ore. (KPTV) - A young woman was hit and killed by a vehicle on Highway 20 on Thursday night, according to the Benton County Sheriff’s Office.

At about 10:15 p.m., deputies responded to a crash involving a pedestrian on Highway 20 near Independence Highway. An investigation revealed 23-year-old Taylor Marie Harlow, of Corvallis, was standing or walking in the eastbound lane when she was hit by a 2014 Toyota Sequoia.

Harlow was pronounced dead at the scene.

The sheriff’s office said the driver of the Toyota remained at the scene and is cooperating with the investigation.

Highway 20 was closed for about two hours during the crash investigation. Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Sgt. Lundy at 541-766-6858 or at brian.lundy@co.benton.or.us.

Copyright 2022 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.