Crash near Turner leaves one dead and one injured

TURNER, Ore. (KPTV) - A head-on crash near Turner left a man dead and a woman injured Thursday night, according to Oregon State Police.

Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a call about a serious crash at the intersection of Southeast Marion Road and Southeast Mill Creek Road just before 9 p.m. They arrived to find a black Subaru WRX and ray Kia Sportage in a head-on-crash.

Investigators believe that the Subaru was traveling westbound when it hit the Kia Sportage in the oncoming lane. Police are still investigating contributing factors that might have caused the crash.

The driver of the Kia, 53-year-old Mathew McBeth did not survive the crash. The driver of the Subaru, a 23-year-old woman was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Copyright 2022 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.