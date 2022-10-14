Enter pet pictures, help raise $20,000 for Oregon Humane Society in photo contest

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - The Oregon Humane Society is inviting people to submit pictures of their furry and four-legged friends into their annual photo contest and help raise $20,000, they announced Friday.

The fund-raising contest will be open for submissions until Oct. 21 – seven days to enter for a chance to win prizes and be featured on the cover of the quarterly magazine or in the 2023 calendar.

“Entering the OHS Photo Contest puts the spotlight on your adorable pet and helps animals in need by supporting OHS’ lifesaving programs,” OHS said. “All entry and voting donations go directly to help the animals at OHS. Our goal is to raise $20,000 to help create ‘picture-perfect’ happy endings for shelter pets.”

People can enter by going to the OHS website here and creating an account. There is a $10 photo entry fee and a $5 fee to cast five votes.

There are four categories this year:

Best dog

Best cat

Best other pet

Best barnyard buddy

People are encouraged to share links of their photo entries and invite friends and family to vote as many times as they like.

Winners and runners-up in each category will receive a feature in the 2023 calendar and a pet-friendly gift basket with treats and toys. The grand prize winner with the most overall votes will get bonus prizes including having their photo on the cover of the OHS 2023 Calendar, two tickets to Bowser’s Boo Bash, and a Starbucks gift basket.

