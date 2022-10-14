Expect traffic delays, road closures Friday and Saturday for Biden visit

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Portland area residents should prepare for a disrupted Friday commute as President Joe Biden arrives for his weekend visit to the city, according to the Portland Police Bureau.

Police said there will be road closures downtown and east Portland from Friday afternoon through Saturday morning, and encouraged people to work from home if possible, or to ride a bicycle to work.

SEE ALSO: President Biden to visit Oregon next week

Due to security concerns, they did not release closure times and locations, but said they will impact both major freeways and Portland International Airport access roads. The closures will affect both personal vehicle and TriMet traffic, as well as bicycle and pedestrian access.

“We understand the impacts on commuters, businesses, and people frequenting the City of Portland and appreciate patience and understanding during a presidential visit,” Portland police said.

Police said they expect most freeway and arterial closures won’t be longer than 30 minutes, but some downtown roads and transit lines will be closed from early Friday until the end of the president’s visit.

TriMet said all MAX lines and some bus lines will be disrupted in downtown, and the MAX Red Line will experience major delays into and out of Portland International Airport when the President arrives and departs.

SEE ALSO: Biden will stump for Kotek on Oregon trip

“Police will instruct buses and trains to hold at other locations for an indefinite period of time whenever the President or his motorcade is nearby,” TriMet said.

Portland police said there may be a delayed response to non-emergency calls and asked people to use the online crime report system if possible.

“The Portland Police Bureau is increasing staffing to accommodate the visit, and the precincts will be staffed to respond to emergencies,” police said. “We appreciate the patience of our community.”

For real-time updates on closures and disruptions:

Copyright 2022 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.