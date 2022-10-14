On the Go with Joe at Portland Retro Gaming Expo

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - This weekend at the Oregon Convention Center, you can spend some quality time with Donkey Kong, Pac-Man, and a number of other classic video games.

The Retro Gaming Expo will host nearly 200 vendors and exhibitors from all over the United States from Friday, Oct. 14, to Sunday, Oct. 16.

Attendees can expect retro gaming systems, vendors who sell classic game cartridges, live auctions, guest appearances from gaming historians, cosplay contest, and more.

There will also be a Blockbuster World Video Game Championship held this year.

