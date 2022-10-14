Gresham man pleads guilty to stealing more than $77K in COVID-19 relief funds

GRESHAM, Ore. (KPTV) - A 40-year-old man from Gresham has pleaded guilty to stealing thousands of funds intended to help small businesses during the COVID-19 pandemic, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office - District of Oregon.

Justin Allen Cunningham pleaded guilty Friday to one count of wire fraud.

The attorney’s office, citing court documents, said Cunningham learned from friends in 2021 about the opportunity to get Paycheck Protection Program loans by submitting fraudulent loan applications on behalf of fake business entities.

Cunningham paid his friends for their help securing him a loan on behalf of a a sole proprietorship he ran as a hobby: an online sneaker retailer called “JC shoe juice.”

The attorney’s office said Cunningham was able to get an employer identification number from the IRS and opened an online business bank account. He provided this information to a friend who created bogus tax returns for Cunningham’s company and submitted a PPP loan application on his behalf.

According to the attorney’s office, the loan application falsely claimed that JC shoe juice had operated since 2015, had six employees, and generated more than $460,000 in gross income in 2019. As a result of the false representations, Cunningham was issued a loan worth more than $77,000.

Cunningham will be sentenced on Jan. 23, 2023. He faces a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison, a $250,000 fine or twice his gross gains or his victims’ gross losses, and three years’ supervised release.

As part of his plea agreement, the district attorney’s office said Cunningham has agreed to pay more than $81,000 in restitution to SBA and ReadyCap Lending, LLC, the business lending company that issued the PPP loan.

