Homicide victim in Madison South identified

FILE - police lights
FILE - police lights(WABI)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Oct. 13, 2022 at 6:47 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - The victim of a Northeast Portland homicide on Tuesday night has been identified 29-year-old Eduardo Santana Lopez Jr.

The Medical Examiner confirmed Lopez Jr. died of gunshot wounds.

In a statement to FOX 12 on Thursday afternoon, the Portland Police Bureau said the person who fired the deadly shots remained at the scene and is cooperating with detectives. There have been no arrests made or charges filed at this time.

Just before 11 p.m. Tuesday, officers responded to the shooting call in the 2600 block of Northeast 82nd Avenue, near McDaniel High School where they found Lopez Jr. who was pronounced dead at the scene.

