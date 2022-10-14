Hwy 97 crash leaves man dead in Klamath County

By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Oct. 14, 2022 at 9:46 AM PDT
KLAMATH COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - A head-on crash on Highway 97 left a man dead early Thursday morning, according to Oregon State Police.

Troopers and emergency personnel responded to the scene near milepost 235 just after 2:30 a.m. An initial investigation showed that a southbound silver Chevrolet Silverado crossed into the northbound land and hit a white Freightliner head-on.

The driver of the Chevrolet, 64-year-old Eric Johnson of Coos Bay, was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the Freightliner suffered minor injuries.

Highway 97 was affected for about three hours while OSP investigated.

