Man arrested on charges of making, distributing cocaine in Corvallis

CORVALLIS Ore. (KPTV) - A man was arrested this week on cocaine-related charges in Corvallis, according to the Douglas Interagency Narcotics Team.

In the late night hours of Monday, Oct. 10, detectives arrested 24-year-old Cory Strait of Corvallis after allegedly finding enough evidence to believe Strait would be in the Roseburg area and in possession of a large amount of cocaine for sale.

Detectives found Strait and two others in a vehicle pulling into a gas station at Kelly’s Corner, in the 5100 block of Highway 99 South in the Green District, just before midnight. A search of the vehicle revealed approximately six ounces of suspected cocaine.

Strait was arrested and booked at the Douglas County Jail on suspicion of Possession, Manufacture, and Delivery of Cocaine. He was also found to have warrants out for his arrest from Linn County for Probation Violation, and Benton County for Failure to Appear.

