Man arrested for manslaughter, DUII after deadly crash near Salem

MARION COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - A 33-year-old man has been arrested following a deadly crash that happened Thursday evening east of Salem, according to the Marion County Sheriff’s Office.

Just before 8:30 p.m., deputies responded to a serious crash on Cordon Road Northeast near Swegle Road Northeast. An investigation revealed a Chevrolet Suburban was heading southbound when it crossed into the northbound lane and struck a Toyota Tacoma head-on.

The driver of the Toyota, identified as 51-year-old Felipe Hernandez, of Salem, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the Chevrolet, identified as Huge Hernandez Rojas, of Salem, was taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The sheriff’s office said intoxication was determined to be a contributing factor in the crash. Hernandez Rojas was arrested and booked into the Marion County Jail for second-degree manslaughter, driving under the influence of intoxicants, and reckless driving.

Copyright 2022 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.