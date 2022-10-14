Molalla man pleads guilty to shooting at cops, injuring construction worker

By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Oct. 14, 2022 at 4:58 PM PDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
CLACKAMAS CO. Ore. (KPTV) - A Molalla man on Thursday pled guilty to several felonies for shooting at police officers and shooting a construction worker last year.

Molalla police officers went to the home of Brian Scott Mills, 49, to help the fire department with a CPR call. While there, Mills started putting on body armor, causing officers to retreat. Then Mills started shooting a .50 caliber rifle from his home, with one round hitting a nearby construction worker. He then exchanged gunfire with officers before being taken into custody.

Mills pled guilty in Clackamas County court to first degree Attempted Assault, the counts of Unlawful Use of a Weapon, and two counts of first degree Criminal Mischief. He pled no contest to Assault in the Second Degree.

Mills faces 88 months in prison and is set to return to court on Nov. 3 for sentencing.

