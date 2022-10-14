Portland metro pharmacies see demand increase for COVID-19 booster

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - As health officials urge people to get the latest COVID-19 booster by Halloween - ahead of family gatherings and holidays, some pharmacies in the Portland metro area are reporting an increase in people signing up to get the booster.

“We have had a lot of interest for the past several weeks regarding the new vaccine,” said Wade Irby, a pharmacist at Beaverton Pharmacy. “A lot of people have been looking for that, some even calling before it was even in our store. Once it became available, it’s been almost nonstop.”

Irby said they’ve been giving between 40-60 shots a day on average. This comes as the CDC and OHA have now expanded COVID-19 booster eligibility for people age 5 and up. Irby said there might not be as much interest for children to get the booster compared to adults because most kids experience milder cases if they contract COVID, but he still recommends it.

“If we can immunize the children and help reduce the transmission some,” Irby said. “Some of those kids do get sick with COVID if they are not immunized and not boosted. It is a good idea to get boosted if you are able to.”

Irby said for a majority of places in the Portland metro area, people will likely need to schedule a time in advance to get the booster shot.

