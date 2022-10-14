Sheriff’s office arrests 3 in connection to stabbing outside of Sweet Home

SWEET HOME, Ore. (KPTV) - The Linn County Sheriff’s Office arrested three people in connection with a stabbing that happened outside of Sweet Home early Tuesday morning.

On that day, deputies responded to a 911 call from a trucking dispatch center just after 6 a.m. about a man who had been stabbed near milepost 20 on Quartzville Road just outside of Sweet Home. The 36-year-old houseless man who was stabbed was taken to the hospital with serious injuries, but he is expected to survive.

The man had traveled to the area from Arizona with a group including a 72-year-old man from Albany named John Kersey. LCSO said Kersey and the man had been in an argument when Kersey got in the car and rammed into the victim. He then got out of the car and stabbed the victim multiple times.

No one at the campsite helped the man who was stabbed. He was able to walk about 250 feet where a truck driver found him.

Soon after, LCSO arrested Kersey and booked him into the Linn County Jail on assault charges. Two days later, deputies arrested two more men, 38-year-old Carl William Serpa and 30-year-old Michael Allen. Both were charged with assault.

LCSO asks anyone who was traveling in the area of milepost 20 on Quartzville Road from the night of October 10 into the morning of October 11 to call Detective Scott Tennant at (541) 967-3950.

