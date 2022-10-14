Sunset HS junior brings the spirit to the sidelines as team manager

BEAVERTON, Ore. (KPTV) - In this High School Spotlight, FOX 12 highlights a spirited kid on the sidelines for Sunset High School who is their secret weapon for success.

“He’s part of our family now, he’s not only a friend,” said Drew Nees, Sunset High School junior quarterback.

The motto for Sunset High School football is “All In.” Perhaps no one is more in than junior JC Traw.

“He has not missed a day of football since June 1. This matters to him that much,” said head coach Damien Merrick.

Start to finish, Traw is the big man on campus in the halls and on the sidelines along Northwest Cornell.

“Then you watch him walking around school and it’s not just the football kids, everybody at this school knows who JC is,” Merrick said.

SEE ALSO: Hood River Valley HS three-sport standout to pursue career in underwater welding

“A lot of people think I am popular,” Traw said. “It really means more to me that I am being included.”

The Apollos’ team manager knows hydration is key, especially during this unseasonably hot fall on turf for the purple pride. He says he usually fills about 12 bottles per game.

“He’s always sweating. He’s always running, he’s getting his exercise in,” Nees said. “During the summer, he did our conditioning with us so he’s ready.”

Traw is just another one of the dudes - postgame pizza parties and a recent surprise birthday bash thrown by Nees.

“Seventeen! September 21. Then he took me to the homecoming dance. It was a lot of fun and it means more to me,” said Traw.

From freshman team to JV and Varsity, Traw is all in for all of the teams he helps keep fresh.

“His role is pretty important, and he doesn’t miss a day,” Merrick said.

So, where does his dedication come from?

“My mom and dad, and Coach Merrick,” Traw said.

If you think you or someone you know deserves a high school spotlight, please reach out to Nick Krupke at nick.krupke@kptv.com.

Copyright 2022 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.