Survivor says ‘Jogger Rapist’ not to be trusted, protests release conditions

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A convicted Portland serial rapist, the “Jogger Rapist,” is set to be released from prison on Dec. 16 and classified as low risk for re-offending, but survivors disagreed with the assessment in a press conference Thursday.

Richard Gillmore was convicted in 1986 of raping Tiffany Edens, who was 13 years old at the time. He admitted to raping eight other girls during that time, but wasn’t convicted in those cases because of the statute of limitations.

A Multnomah County assessment placed Gillmore at a “level one” risk for re-offending, which means he will have to register as a sex offender, but his name won’t be on a registry that the public can see. The State of Oregon says they’re not required to notify communities when a sex offender moves in.

Danielle Tudor, a survivor, is asking Gov. Kate Brown, to change Gillmore’s level one classification to a level three.

Tudor said Gillmore attacked her in her home when she was 17 years old, and that official psychiatric evaluation documents on Gillmore state he is a high risk.

“Gilmore is a ritualistic habitual sex offender who has a 75% likelihood of reoffending,” Tudor said. “He is a poor risk to comply with parole guidelines. He is not to be trusted.”

In 2013, Oregon Legislature passed a law, creating the Sex Offender Leveling Notification Program, which changed the process of letting the public know when sex offenders, child predators and rapists are living in their neighborhood.

Multnomah County officials said Gillmore will still be under high-risk supervision which could mean GPS monitoring, and if he violates any supervision guidelines, he could end up back in prison. They also said the supervision plan isn’t finalized.

But Tudor said she’s angry that government officials think a level one classification is acceptable.

“Because he is not,” Tudor said. “He is a very vicious in brutal serial rapist and that message needs to get to Governor Kate Brown. As I read to you in one of the psych eval, that he has the potential for revenge.”

Tudor said she and others wonder how many sex offenders are out there that the public doesn’t know about, and is working with Crime Victims United to change that.

