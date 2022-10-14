Thieves target N Portland neighborhood businesses twice in one week

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Several businesses in the north Portland neighborhood of Kenton were cleaning up this week after being targeted by thieves for two Mondays in a row.

Denver Avenue in Kenton is a tree-lined street with bustling restaurants and businesses. But after multiple business owners said burglars tried to break into their buildings, they are looking for solutions to stop this from happening again.

Glen Ivall, a local resident, said everyone in the neighborhood is nice and the food is good.

But Lucas Schwartz, owner and Chief Designer of The Bureau, said the feel of the street changes drastically between day and night.

“It’s such a strange juxtaposition, during the daytime you’ll have a lot of families, a lot of kids, and then past a certain hour things start to get a little hairy out here,” Schwartz said.

Miguel Chi-dzul, owner of Casa Maya, said on Monday, attempted thieves broke his door handle but didn’t make it further inside.

“Broke all this handle,” Chi-dzul said. “Not the inside one, the outside part. He took all this out with some metal.”

Employees at a nearby liquor store also said people tried to break in through their reinforced back door.

Then burglars eventually broke into Fino, a restaurant.

The restaurant’s owner said it happened around 5:30 a.m. on Monday. He said surveillance video shows two people took some cash, but the damage to his glass and the back door will cost thousands to repair.

Chi-dzul said a worker at the coffee shop next door thinks they saw the burglars get away.

“They saw two or three guys like rushing, like running at like 6 a.m. that day running with the cash they stole that day I think,” Chi-dzul said.

All the businesses we spoke with said they are searching for additional solutions to stay safe.

“This year it’s kind of getting common,” Chi-dzul said.

The owner of Fino said he did file a police report.

Business owners in the area said they are exploring additional locks, reinforcing doors, and potentially installing more surveillance.

