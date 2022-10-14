Very Warm, Hazy & Windy This Weekend

It’s been another warm one today, but very hazy! That wildfire smoke is going to be with us for the next few days, so the air quality advisory has been extended through Monday.

Starting late tonight and into tomorrow, the east wind is going to pick up and will be gusty heading into tomorrow. Temperatures are also going to be much warmer. We will see increased fire danger tomorrow and Sunday with the gusty wind, low humidity and unusually warm temperatures. Highs tomorrow will likely be in the mid 80s, then remain in the low to mid 80s on Sunday. Both days are likely to be record-setting high temperatures.

By Monday, we see high pressure leave the region and will get some cooler conditions, with lots of morning clouds. Those look to clear out for the evening, but highs will only top out in the low 70s. The high pressure returns by midweek, where we see more temps in the mid to upper 70s, close to 80 again! By Friday, it’s possible we start to see more of a significant change though, with clouds increasing and temperatures cooling. Models are pointing toward a wet system arriving possibly as early as Friday night.

Copyright 2022 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.