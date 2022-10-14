Worker seriously injured after being trapped in scrap metal shredder, officials say

Emergency crews were able to free the worker from the heavy machinery after spending nearly...
Emergency crews were able to free the worker from the heavy machinery after spending nearly three hours on the rescue at the Scrap-It Inc. scrap metal recycling center.(WHDH via CNN Newsource)
By WHDH staff
Published: Oct. 14, 2022 at 10:33 AM PDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVERETT, Mass. (WHDH) – A worker in Massachusetts suffered serious injuries when he became trapped in a metal shredder Thursday.

Emergency crews were able to free the worker from the heavy machinery after spending nearly three hours on the rescue at the Scrap-It Inc. scrap metal recycling center.

First responders said the worker was alive when he was finally extracted from the metal shredder, but he was rushed to the hospital for serious injuries.

His current condition is unknown, and further details have not been released.

Copyright 2022 WHDH via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooter Nikolas Cruz is shown at the defense table after...
Parkland shooter prosecutors call for probe of juror threat
FILE - Susana Lujano, left, a “Dreamer" from Mexico who lives in Houston, joins other activists...
Judge rules new DACA program can continue temporarily
file image
Gresham man pleads guilty to stealing more than $77K in COVID-19 relief funds
Jin Mi Sha, 22, appeared in court Thursday.
Purdue student accused of killing roommate charged with murder, held without bond
FILE - A U.S. official says the Defense Department has gotten a request from Elon Musk to take...
Official: Musk seeks US funding of Ukraine satellite network