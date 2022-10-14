WSP: Newborn dies at hospital nearly one month after rollover crash in Longview

Washington State Patrol
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Oct. 14, 2022 at 7:21 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LONGVIEW, Wash. (KPTV) - A newborn who was injured in a deadly rollover crash last month has died, Washington State Patrol announced Thursday night.

The crash happened on Sept. 19 on SR-432, just west of 26th Avenue in Longview. WSP said a 2022 Chevrolet Tahoe was traveling westbound when it left the roadway, rolled multiple times, and came to a rest on its roof in a drainage slough.

The driver, identified as 26-year-old Celeste A. Williams, was pronounced dead at the scene. WSP said Williams was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.

Three passengers, including a 5-year-old girl and a newborn, were taken to area hospitals with injuries.

WSP said the newborn died at OHSU Doernbecher Children’s Hospital on Thursday from her injuries. Her name is not being released.

The investigation is ongoing. No other details about the crash have been released by WSP.

