High Fire Danger With Warm & Windy Conditions Saturday

It may be the middle of October, but it’s going to feel nothing like it. The summer-like weather continues today with hazy sunshine and temperatures soaring into the mid to upper 80s. We expect record high temperatures today, which are about 20° above normal. We also will have a gusty east wind today, and with the heat and dry conditions, we see increased fire danger through tomorrow morning. The conditions mean that any existing fires or new fires could spread very quickly. The winds die down into tomorrow evening before we return to onshore flow tomorrow night. But temperatures will once again be very warm, in the low to mid 80s tomorrow.

As onshore flow returns Monday, we see a cloudy morning with gradual clearing and much cooler temperatures. Expect highs in the low 70s, before high pressure returns and we see temperatures warming back to the mid to upper 70s for the middle of the week. Record highs will be possible again Wednesday, as we get close to 80°.

We will be much cooler heading into Friday, with highs around 70 and the weather possibly transitioning to a cooler and potentially wetter pattern. We could see a wet system approaching Friday night and some rainier days beyond that. Models are also showing temperatures cooling down to around average beyond the 7-day forecast.

