Man with gun arrested when hit with foam projectile in Old Town

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - Officers arrested a man holding a gun after he was hit with a foam projectile in Old Town on Friday night, the Portland Police Bureau said.

PPB said on Friday about 9:30 p.m., multiple concerned citizens reported a man holding a gun in the Lloyd District, on the Steel Bridge and in Old Town. Officers found the man at Northwest Fourth Avenue and Northwest Davis Street, where he was uncooperative. They had to shoot him with a foam projectile to drop the gun.

Police said the man did not actually point the gun at anyone. It was later determined to be a BB gun. There were no injuries reported.

Officers identified the man as 30-year-old Michael Alfrey. He is facing the following charges:

· Disorderly conduct 2

· Interfering with a peace officer

· Possession of loaded firearm

· Parole violation

