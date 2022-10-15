One shot near Lloyd Center in Portland, suspect on the run

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - One person was shot near the Lloyd Center in Portland on Friday afternoon, as President Joe Biden was in the air on the way to the city from California.

The call about a shooting came in around 4:21 p.m. near the 1100 block of Holladay Street.

Several police units were dispatched to the scene where officers found one person shot. The injuries were believed to be life-threatening.

SEE ALSO: Expect traffic delays, road closures Friday and Saturday for Biden visit

The victim taken by ambulance to a local hospital for treatment.

Police were checking nearby homeless tents and train tracks, but did not have a suspect in custody.

The Lloyd Center Transit Station is closed, MAX trains are not going through. NE 11th Ave is closed between NE Multnomah St and NE Holladay St.

