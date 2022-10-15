Oregon voter registration deadline Tuesday, check status and register online

SALEM Ore. (KPTV) - Tuesday, Oct. 18, is the Oregon deadline to register to vote in time for the national election on Nov. 8.

People can check their registration status, current residence address and mailing address online on the state website in less than five minutes. Instructions on the website are available in English, Spanish, Chinese, Vietnamese, Somali and Russian.

People can also track their ballot on this website, from when it’s mailed out to when the completed ballot has been received.

SEE ALSO: Biden’s Oregon visit gives national attention to local political races

Oregon residents can register to vote online with their name, home address (and mailing address if different) and date of birth, as well as the number of their Oregon driver’s license, permit or DMV-issued ID card.

Residents without an ID card can still start the registration process online, but will need to download, print and sign a registration card that they must then bring to their county elections office.

People who are houseless or do not have a mailing address:

While voters must provide a residence address to register, this address may be a specific shelter, park, motor home or other identifiable location within a specific county. People may use the office of the county clerk as their mailing address and pick up their ballot from the county elections office.

SEE ALSO: Oregon ballot measure would discourage lawmaker walkouts

For local county election information, and to find the county election office, people can visit this website:

Copyright 2022 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.