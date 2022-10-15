Portland police investigate officer involved shooting downtown

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Portland police were responding to an officer involved shooting in downtown Portland on Friday night.

It happened about an hour after another shooting near the Lloyd Center that sent a man to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

PPB released few details about the officer involved shooting, except that it was at Southwest 12th Avenue and Southwest Jefferson Street.

While police investigated, Southwest 12th Avenue is closed between Southwest Columbia Street and Southwest Madison Street. Southwest Jefferson Street is closed between Southwest 11th Avenue and Southwest 13th Avenue.

Copyright 2022 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.