Reynolds HS to reevaluate safety after shooting involving student

TROUTDALE, Ore. (KPTV)- A shooting just steps from a high school Monday has landed one of its students behind bars. Parents are now voicing their concerns over school safety.

The Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office says deputies arrested a 16-year-old boy Wednesday in connection with a shooting in a park next to Reynolds High School while dozens of students were outside for lunch.

The shooting happened in Columbia Park right next to the school, but students and parents say it was complete chaos as those who were outside tried to get to safety.

Thankfully no one was hurt, but parents and students feel this situation could’ve been handled better.

“It’s kind of shocking, but at the same time it’s almost been expected with how much fights go on,” said Brandi Ray, a mom of a freshman. “There’s a lot of fights and violence.”

Ray says her daughter was inside the school during the shooting. She feels the shooting was way scarier than what was reported by the school.

“I know they’re trying to make us feel secure but I don’t feel secure,” said Ray. “They kind of mellowed it out a little bit more than it should’ve been.”

Fox 12 obtained an email to parents from Reynolds High Principal Wade Bakley that was sent Thursday night. Bakley says the school is now considering changes and encourages parents to tell their students to stay at school during lunch. It reads in part:

As this investigation is ongoing, we will continue to engage in discussions with the Multnomah County Sheriff’s Department and our own school resource deputies to evaluate areas where we can improve safety and timely communication for families around these types of events.

Please note that we have the greatest opportunity to ensure the safety of our students when they are inside the school. Families can always help us by encouraging their students to remain on campus and to avoid the park and forested areas near the school if they are outside of the school campus.

