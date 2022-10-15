Vancouver home providing Halloween thrills for 37 years

VANCOUVER, Wash. (KPTV) - It’s that time of year where everyone is looking for a fright and one spot in Vancouver is going above and beyond.

It is decked from sidewalk to roof in all kinds of scary things and encourages those who are daring enough to brave the doorstep to come on by.

“We don’t care if someone just puts a pumpkin on their doorstep,” Jim Mains, the owner of the home, said. “We just love when people get into the spirit.”

Spirit - they hope sticks for a lifetime. In Mains’ words, “memories for kids, for families.”

The house has become internationally known, being featured in Latin America.

It started off as a hobby for Mains 37 years ago when he was just a kid who lived right down the block.

“I’d never trick or treat,” Mains reminisced. “I’d just be out in my decked-out yard and scare the kids.”

COVID-19 changed the whole dynamic, though. It encouraged the Mains family to go bigger for the kids who weren’t getting out as much.

“Since then, every year, we’re like, ‘we’ve got to get bigger,’” Mains said. “Kids are already coming by in August now and asking us when we’re going to start decorating.”

Mains said every time he sees some spooky and freaky innovation on the internet, he wants in on the fun.

“You start thinking, ‘Oh, man! I’ve got to go and get something like that.’”

He has a budget dedicated to the endeavor.

“It costs a lot,” he said. “Here’s what we tell people, ‘I don’t know how many people have ever bought two lots just to have this crazy elaborate display.’ That’s all I’m going say.”

It has changed much since his youth and grown exponentially. It’s no longer a one-man job. Mains gets help from the whole family, but especially his wife.

“Many times, she comes home from work and she’s like, ‘what the heck did he do today?’” Mains said.

Copyright 2022 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.