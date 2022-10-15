WATCH: Tree in flames along I5, under Morrison Bridge

By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Oct. 14, 2022 at 9:19 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - FOX 12 camera crew captured dramatic footage of a tree engulfed in flames Friday evening along Interstate 5, under the Morrison Street Bridge.

Portland Fire & Rescue said the blaze started as a garbage fire and spread to the surrounding brush and a few trees.

Firefighters responded shortly before 8:30 p.m. and used about 400 gallons of water from a fire engine tank to extinguish the flames.

Fire officials said no one was injured and the cause is “undetermined.”

