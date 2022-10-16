2 injured in crash when driver pulls over to rest on I-5 near Longview

COWLITZ COUNTY, Wash. (KPTV) - One person suffered life-threatening injuries in a four-car, chain reaction crash on I-5 south of Longview early Sunday morning, according to Washington State Patrol.

WSP said at about 1:20 a.m. Sunday, troopers responded to I-5 northbound at milepost 36. They learned a driver was tired, pulled over on the left shoulder and was partially blocking the left lane. Another two vehicles hit that car. A fourth car hit one of the other cars.

The driver of the first car was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. There were plans to airlift him to a hospital in Vancouver.

The driver of the second car suffered minor injuries. No other injuries were reported.

