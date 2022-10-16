Brush fire burns about 80 acres near Fishhawk Lake

CLATSOP COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - Several agencies are fighting a brush fire near Fishhawk Lake in Clatsop County.

The fire was estimated to be around 80 acres as of Saturday morning.

Helicopters have been pulling water out of the lake to fight the fire. Crews are asking people to stay off the water while they work.

Late Saturday, Clatsop County issued an air quality alert for the area. They’re urging people at risk to reduce how long you spend outside or heavy exertion.

Deputies say they don’t anticipate any evacuation orders right now.

Copyright 2022 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.