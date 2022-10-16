Cooler & Cloudier Start to the Week

Good evening, we had another record-breaking day, with temperatures climbing into the mid-80s. It has been a sunny, hazy and breezy day. But expect those winds to die down considerably tonight. We will see very light winds overnight and into tomorrow.

We are also going to be much cooler tomorrow. Highs will top out in the low 70s, which will still be getting close to 10° above average. The day looks to start pretty cloudy with the marine layer. We could see some drizzle out along the coast as well, then we will gradually clear to more sunshine. From there high pressure builds and our temperatures warm again.

Tuesday should climb into the mid to upper 70s, while Wednesday could reach a record-breaking high of 80. We will be back into the mid to upper 70s for Thursday. Expect mostly sunny skies during this time and overnight lows in the low 50s.

Friday we will start to see a change in our weather, with increasing clouds and showers arriving sometime in the afternoon to evening. Temperatures will start cooling down in the 60s. The cooler and wetter weather continues through the weekend. We expect showers Saturday and a rainy day Sunday. Highs both days will be right around 60. Now, THAT is feeling much more like late October.

