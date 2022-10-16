Crash closes portion of SE 282nd Ave. near Troutdale

MULTNOMAH COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - A portion of Southeast 282nd Avenue is closed near Troutdale as deputies investigate a crash on Sunday morning.

SE 282nd is closed between SE Division & SE Powell Valley for a crash investigation. The closure will remain in effect for several hours. #pdxtraffic — Multnomah Co. Sheriff’s Office (@MultCoSO) October 16, 2022

The Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office said just before 6:30 a.m. Sunday, deputies responded to a crash at Southeast 282nd Avenue near Southeast Division Street. They say the vehicle crash team is investigating.

The sheriff’s office said to expect SE 282nd Ave. to be closed between Southeast Division Street and Southeast Powell Valley Road for several hours.

No other immediate details were available about the crash.

