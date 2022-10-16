Family still searching for Salem teen a year after he disappeared

Ezra Mayhugh
Ezra Mayhugh(Marion County Sherriff’s Office)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Oct. 15, 2022 at 5:51 PM PDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SALEM Ore. (KPTV) - The family of an 18-year-old man are still searching for their son after he went missing from Salem on Oct. 15, 2021, according to the Marion County Sheriff’s Office.

Ezra Mayhugh was 17 years old when a friend dropped him off downtown. He left work telling a friend that he’d been catfished online and had to leave.

SEE ALSO: FOX 12 Investigation: Portland towing company sold stolen car

Police said they believe he may have traveled out of state to Washington or California.

“The Marion County Sheriff’s Office has worked closely with the family in the past year and has nearly exhausted all investigative leads,” police said. “The Marion County Sheriff’s Office and Ezra’s family have not given up hope that he can be located.”

SEE ALSO: Central Oregon reservoir emptied for unprecedented 3rd year in a row

Mayhugh is approximately 5 feet, 11 inches tall, 130 pounds and has blond hair and brown eyes.

Police are asking anyone with information about were Mayhugh may be to contact Sergeant Sphoon at 503-798-8319.

Copyright 2022 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

A voter puts their ballot for Oregon's primary election into a Multnomah County collection box...
Oregon voter registration deadline Tuesday, check status and register online
President Joe Biden works the phones during a grassroots volunteer event with the Oregon...
A GOP gov in liberal Oregon? Dems sound alarm on ‘spoiler’
Police said a man was arrested after holding this gun through various parts of Portland on...
Man with gun arrested when hit with foam projectile in Old Town
Clark County Sheriff's Office
Driver crashes, arrested after believing he would not be pursued in Clark Co.