Family still searching for Salem teen a year after he disappeared

SALEM Ore. (KPTV) - The family of an 18-year-old man are still searching for their son after he went missing from Salem on Oct. 15, 2021, according to the Marion County Sheriff’s Office.

Ezra Mayhugh was 17 years old when a friend dropped him off downtown. He left work telling a friend that he’d been catfished online and had to leave.

Police said they believe he may have traveled out of state to Washington or California.

“The Marion County Sheriff’s Office has worked closely with the family in the past year and has nearly exhausted all investigative leads,” police said. “The Marion County Sheriff’s Office and Ezra’s family have not given up hope that he can be located.”

Mayhugh is approximately 5 feet, 11 inches tall, 130 pounds and has blond hair and brown eyes.

Police are asking anyone with information about were Mayhugh may be to contact Sergeant Sphoon at 503-798-8319.

