Mandatory evacuations ordered for Nakia Creek Fire

CLARK COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - The Nakia Creek Fire is spreading rapidly with dry, windy conditions and fire officials have ordered mandatory evacuations on Sunday.

The Clark County Sheriff’s Office said the fire broke containment lines and is moving towards the west and southwest. A larger level 3, go now evacuation order is in effect as seen in the photo above. The map can also been seen here. Anyone within 3.5 miles is under a level 3 evacuation notice, within 4.5 miles is under level 2, “be set” and within 5.5 miles is under level 1, “be ready.”

Deputies are in the area assisting with the evacuations.

Nakia Creek Fire has broken containment lines and the go now evacuation zone has increased in size. Fire is aggressively moving West/Southwest. Please check CRESA Nakia Fire Blog for most current info. CRESA has sent Notifications out. Deputies are in the area. pic.twitter.com/n2PJHSnERX — Clark Co Wa. Sheriff (@ClarkCoSheriff) October 16, 2022

Updates can be found on the Clark Regional Emergency Services Agency Facebook page.

CRESA said it working with the American Red Cross to open a shelter for evacuees in Washougal.

