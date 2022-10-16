Police: Missing 12-year-old girl found safe
Published: Oct. 16, 2022 at 9:48 AM PDT
VANCOUVER, Wash. (KPTV) - The Vancouver Police Department says a 12-year-old girl who was reported missing over the weekend has been found.
Early Sunday morning, police said they were looking for 12-year-old Trinity Landsiedel. She was considered “high-risk” because of her age.
Just after 12 p.m. on Monday, police said Landsiedel had been found safe. No additional details were released.
