Police: Missing 12-year-old girl found safe

VANCOUVER, Wash. (KPTV) - The Vancouver Police Department says a 12-year-old girl who was reported missing over the weekend has been found.

Early Sunday morning, police said they were looking for 12-year-old Trinity Landsiedel. She was considered “high-risk” because of her age.

Just after 12 p.m. on Monday, police said Landsiedel had been found safe. No additional details were released.

