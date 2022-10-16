Vancouver police asking for help finding missing 12-year-old girl
Published: Oct. 16, 2022 at 9:48 AM PDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
VANCOUVER, Wash. (KPTV) - The Vancouver Police Department is asking for help finding a “high-risk” missing girl on Sunday.
Police said it is looking for 12-year-old Trinity Landsiedel. She is considered “high-risk” because of her age. Landsiedel has black hair, brown eyes, is about 5-feet, 2-inches tall and 120 pounds. She was last seen wearing light pink sweatpants and a light pink hoodie with the work “pink” on it.”
If you have seen or know anything about Landsiedel, you’re asked to call 911.
Copyright 2022 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.