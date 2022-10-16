Warm & Breezy Sunday, Cooler Monday

Good evening! Today was a historic day in weather along & west of the Cascades. Salem has never recorded a temperature at/above 90 degrees beyond October 10th (ended up at 92 degrees). Portland International Airport smashed the daily record high by 7 degrees, finishing 22 degrees above average. This was the latest day in the year PDX has reached 85+ degrees. Parts of the Oregon Coast maxed out in the upper 80s due to a dry offshore wind. As I’m writing this discussion around 6:30 P.M., most of the Oregon Coast has finally seen the wind turn back onshore. Conditions are turning cloudy and much cooler. We’ll eventually see that wind reversal takes place inland, but it’ll take some time.

A breezy east wind will continue across portions of our western valleys, the Cascades & the Gorge on Sunday. Wind should reverse back out of the southwest by the late morning and early afternoon in the central Willamette Valley. This should lead to a cooler afternoon Sunday. However, the east wind will hang around longer along the west slopes of the Cascades, the metro area and the Gorge, which will cause temperatures to spike again. Highs will end up in the low to mid 80s across the metro area (another record warm day). The National Weather Service has extended the Red Flag Warning for portions of the Cascades through early Sunday evening due to critical fire danger with that gusty east wind. By nightfall, the wind will reverse and humidity will start to increase.

Strengthening onshore flow will cause marine air to surge inland Monday morning, leading to widespread cloud cover and spots of drizzle. Expect a gradual clearing & a cooler afternoon with highs in the low 70s. High pressure looks like it will rebuild over the Northwest between Tuesday and Thursday, pushing temps back into the mid 70s to low 80s. One or more record highs could fall at PDX between that time frame.

This stretch of warm October weather looks like it will finally come to an end between Friday and Saturday as the jet stream takes aim at the Northwest. Expect highs to fall into the 60s with increasing showers. Next weekend will play out much differently than this weekend.

Have a great Sunday!

