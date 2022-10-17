1 person dies, another escapes in Damascus house fire
Published: Oct. 17, 2022 at 10:39 AM PDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
DAMASCUS, Ore. (KPTV) - Firefighters found a person dead after responding to a house fire in Damascus on Saturday, Clackamas Fire said.
Firefighters said on Saturday, they responded to a fire at a home on Bohna Park Road. There was a report of a resident still inside. When they arrived, they went into rescue mode. They found one person who escaped. Another person was found dead.
Clackamas Fire said the cause is still under investigation.
