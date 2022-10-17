CLOUDY MORNING, CLEAR AFTERNOON

Happy Monday morning. We broke another record high temperature yesterday. We hit 86 degrees, the old record was 80. No records today. We are starting off with clouds that will slowly clear out this afternoon and warming to 73 degrees. Good news for fire efforts, the winds will be fairly light today.

Back to mostly sunny skies tomorrow through Thursday with highs in the mid 70s to around 80 degrees. Our current forecasted high of 80 on Wednesday will break another record high. Big changes by Friday with increasing clouds and possible showers by the afternoon, high 68. A very cloudy, cooler and somewhat wet weekend is ahead with a high only reaching 60 degrees. Looks like the wettest day will be Sunday. Fall weather will finally arrive.

